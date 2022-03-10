Weather may affect Scranton St. Patrick's Parade

Snow in the forecast could be a problem for the annual event in Downtown Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton St. Patrick's Parade is supposed to step off Saturday at 11:45 a.m., but the predicted storm could put a kink in those plans.

Businesses in downtown Scranton are all decked out ready for thousands of paradegoers. They are hoping to welcome revelers back since the annual parade was canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 because of the pandemic.

An official tells us the parade committee will meet Thursday afternoon to decide whether to go ahead with the parade on Saturday in Scranton or postpone it.

