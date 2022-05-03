Pittston St. Patrick's Day Parade makes momentous return

After a year off, parade-goers were happy to see the streets of Pittston filled with green again.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The blares of bagpipes this morning in one part of Luzerne County were a welcomed sound.

"It's amazing because finally, we're able to go out and have fun again," said Steve Staveridis of Pringle.

It's been two long years without gatherings like this.

"This is the first time I've ever been to the parade, so I'm having a blast. It is really a great parade. It's so good to be out and be around people for a change," said Mary Ellen Fogarty of Hazle Township.

Main Street in Pittston was filled with people -as parade floats made their way through town.

The city called off its St. Patrick's Parade last year amid the pandemic.

Parade-goers were glad to see it back this year.

It's the first of several area St. Patrick's events this month making a return, as COVID-19 case numbers in the state decline.

"I'm glad this year, it's ok, because, as you know, the COVID is kind of going down, it's not too bad. As long as you got your shot and everything," said Ralph Minella of Pittston.

People told Newswatch 16 that celebrating the Irish heritage that's so strong in our area was a great way to get back together.

All decked in green, parade-goers enjoyed the typical sights and sounds the Pittston parade provides.

"Hopefully, I see a leprechaun with a pot of gold," said Robert Baum of Pittston.

And this time, it's with a new appreciation for celebrations like this.

"So exciting to be here; I think everyone should be here every year," said Fogarty.

Scranton's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will be March 12, followed by Wilkes-Barre's Parade on March 13.