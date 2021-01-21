St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in Pittston

Several virtual events are planned to celebrate parade day.

PITTSTON, Pa. — One of the area's many St. Patrick's Day Parades is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee for the Pittston City parade announced on Friday that there will be no in-person parade this year.

Several events are planned to celebrate parade day virtually, including a virtual 3.7-mile Leprechaun race.

Downtown will still be decorated with Irish banners.

The committee will also hold a virtual parade, including photos from previous years.