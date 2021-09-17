Preparing for St. Patrick's Day in September in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre

Both cities postponed their annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations in March because of COVID-19.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Skycam 16 shows us downtown Scranton is looking extra green, orange, and white. This, ahead of Saturday's Halfway to St. Patrick's Day celebration.

The city postponed its annual St. Patrick's Day parade in March to this weekend because of Covid.

Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, right along the parade route, is booked solid for Saturday.

"We're expecting a lot of activity, maybe not as much as a normal parade day because people have to get used to not having it on St. Patrick's Day, but we're expecting good things to happen," General manager Robert Trotta said.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants in downtown Wilkes-Barre are also getting ready for the Diamond City's St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday.

Employees at Vesuvio's expect the parade to bring a boost in business.

"I'm really excited that half parade day is back. We're open at 9 a.m., should be a great day," Brandon Megzanian of Vesuvio's said.

Rodano's in downtown Wilkes-Barre is also prepping for Sunday. Bartender Kayla Bernstein said there's been a lot of work to do.

"Beer trucks have been coming in all day. We're pulling glasses, getting all of the chairs and everything out of here. We have to make as much space as possible because we just want everyone to come down and enjoy," Bernstein said.

Bars said there are two major bonuses to having St. Patrick's Day celebrations in September; nearby college students are around, and the weather should be in the 80's.

"It's always snowed or rained or something - it's March when we usually have parade day. Having the college kids home, we hope they all come out - Wilkes and Kings - come on out. The beautiful weather, I hope pays off," Bernstein said.