Gearing up for St. Patrick's Parade in Scranton

The parade was originally scheduled in 2020 but it, like many events that year, was postponed due to COVID.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Jay Velar was set to have the grand opening of The Railyard on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton on the day of the St. Patrick's parade in 2020.

Then those plans came to a screeching halt.

"You've had the highest highs of opening and the lowest lows of having to close within a week's time, you know? So, it certainly, it's been an experience, it's been a roller coaster," said Jay Velar, The Railyard.

A ride he survived and now he's getting ready for the city's St. Patrick's parade reboot this coming Saturday called "halfway to St. Patrick's Day".

"It was good and I'm happy that they're doing it for us. But in the same sense, it's tough to prepare for something you've never prepared for before," said Velar.

The September celebration of Irish heritage is a little strange for downtown businesses unsure of how the off-season parade will compare to the years past.

"It is kinda weird, it is weird. But, I'm sure Scranton will embrace it 100 percent, like I said, it's our Mardi Gras," said Mark Cooper, Cooper's Seafood.

Al O'Donnell is the parade committee president who oversaw the cancellation of one parade and the postponement of another.

"We're welcoming everybody to come to the parade, we want you to use your due diligence, wear your mask if you're comfortable. All the parade committee members will be wearing masks on the route," said Al O'Donnell, St. Patrick's Parade Committee President.

The route is already lined with the Irish flags the city hasn't seen in two and a half years organizers say it will also be lined with extra handwashing stations this year.