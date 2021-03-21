Celebrating Scranton's Porch-Fest

Porch-Fest will continue until March 28 in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's Porch-Fest kicked off on March 20. You could call it a consolation prize after the St. Patrick's Day Parade was postponed due to the pandemic.

But that's just how it all started.

Taking a cue from New Orleans porch parades during this year's Mardi Gras, Scranton Fringe asked neighbors to decorate their porches.

And Scranton showed up.

"Oh my God, they're great! I love this Harry Potter theme in this neighborhood right here," said Janet Selden of Duryea.

You could go from Hogwarts to Oz, all within Scranton. And many neighbors showed their Irish pride, too.

Altogether, more than 100 homes and businesses participated in the pandemic-friendly event.

"This is fabulous. Scranton is really hitting it out of the park with being able to do things. Especially since they weren't able to have the parade this year," said Selden.

Porch-Fest lasts longer than any parade - you can meander around Scranton and check out the displays until March 28.

"I think the super cool thing is that you can use the QR codes and follow along right on Scrantoporchfest.com. It's cool. It's really easy, right? We do everything by our phone. It's really fun to watch and experience these neighborhoods with these cool neighbors," said Nancy Rydzy-Wilson of New York.