WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — St. Patrick's parades are typically big celebrations in communities all across Northeastern and Central Pa.

But, for the second year in a row, COVID is causing problems with parades.

The latest spot to re-think plans the city of Wilkes-Barre.

Officials announced the postponement of this year's parade.

Wilkes-Barre usually holds its parade on a Sunday in March.