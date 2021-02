The annual event that draws thousands of people to downtown Scranton will be held in September.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The area's largest St. Patrick's Parade will step off in September this year due to the pandemic.

The organizers of the Scranton St. Patrick's Parade announced that the annual event that draws thousands of people to downtown Scranton will be held on Saturday, September 18.

The parade was canceled in March during the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's September date will mark six months from the St. Patrick's Day holiday.