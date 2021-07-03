Irish flag raised in Scranton

The flag-raising usually kicks off the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Irish eyes were smiling when folks raised the Irish flag outside of City Hall in Scranton.

Coronavirus concerns kept big crowds away, but organizers were able to come up with a way to ensure the tradition went on safely.

"People look forward to it, and when you see the crowd that is actually starting to show up, it's a big deal. The Irish has been around Scranton for a long, long time," said Jack McIntyre, president of the Irish Cultural Society.

The flag-raising is normally the kick-off to several events celebrating Irish heritage in Scranton.

The city's St. Patrick's Parade is the largest in the area but has been postponed until the fall due to the pandemic.

"We understand with the COVID that we don't have a choice and to keep everyone safe and not showing up at a parade is better than someone getting sick," said Jeff Sears with the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Many groups and organizations showed up at the ceremony, including the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Sister City Committee, and the Irish Cultural Society.

Kris Krowiak is president of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernian Division 4 of Lackawanna County.

"For our organization this year, it means the world to us. Last year at this time, we thought everything was status quo, and within three or four days, everything was shut down. We really weren't sure how it was going to go this year, so to actually see everyone out, enjoying the sun, seeing the flag come up really proves that the Irish spirit wins. We are all in it together," said Krowiak.