Scranton St. Patrick's parade still on, for now

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton St. Patrick's Day parade is still on, for now.

All eyes are on the forecast. Parade organizers are expected to meet again on Friday.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington talked to bar owners Friday morning about how they're handling the uncertainty.

Preparing for a Saint Patrick's Parade that may or may not happen is becoming a tradition of its own for Jay Velar.

He said, "I'm having deja vu."

Velar has owned The Railyard for three years worth of parade days.

And for three years, there's been a cloud of uncertainty around what's supposed to be his biggest event of the year.

"To have it taken from us not once, not twice, but possibly three times now, it hurts," said Velar.

Parade plans in 2020 and 2021 were foiled by COVID-19. 2022 is now threatened by Mother Nature.

"We have to prepare as if it's gonna go on full throttle and we hope people will come out no matter what decision is made," added Velar.

As of now, the parade is on, but all eyes are on the forecast.

"We're just waiting to execute plan A, B, or C," said Velar.

At Andy Gavin's on North Washington Avenue, the party is on, snow or shine, and it starts Friday night.

"No matter what, during snowstorms, as long as I turn my neon on, people in the neighborhood come out, and they support us," said Don Surace, the owner of Andy Gavin's Pub. "We will do what we normally do. We'll have our bands, our bagpipers, our traditional Irish fare."

Bar owners say if the parade does get postponed maybe they'll get two big days of business.

"And to be honest with ya I think everybody needs it. The city needs it. I know I could use it, it's been a little slower than normal," added Surace.

Cheers to 2023 being a snow-free, COVID-free parade day.

The parade committee is expected to meet Friday afternoon to decide if Scranton's St. Patrick's parade will go on Saturday or if it will be rescheduled.