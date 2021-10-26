x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Scranton's school board passes budget

The Scranton school board passed a budget Monday night, and taxpayers could see a break.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Taxpayers in the Scranton School District could see a break next year. 

After years of increases, the board passed a no-tax-increase budget Monday night.

Along with no tax hike in 2022, the $185 million plan does not include raises for teachers.

The budget also switches from using a business mercantile tax to a payroll tax – meaning businesses would be taxed quarterly on their payroll costs.

The final budget is due by the end of December.

Related Articles

For Monday night's full meet, check out the Youtube video below.

In Other News

Scranton's school board passes budget