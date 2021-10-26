Scranton's school board passes budget

SCRANTON, Pa. — Taxpayers in the Scranton School District could see a break next year.
After years of increases, the board passed a no-tax-increase budget Monday night.
Along with no tax hike in 2022, the $185 million plan does not include raises for teachers.
The budget also switches from using a business mercantile tax to a payroll tax – meaning businesses would be taxed quarterly on their payroll costs.
The final budget is due by the end of December.
For Monday night's full meet, check out the Youtube video below.