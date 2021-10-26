Scranton's school board passes budget

The Scranton school board passed a budget Monday night, and taxpayers could see a break.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Taxpayers in the Scranton School District could see a break next year.

After years of increases, the board passed a no-tax-increase budget Monday night.

Along with no tax hike in 2022, the $185 million plan does not include raises for teachers.

The budget also switches from using a business mercantile tax to a payroll tax – meaning businesses would be taxed quarterly on their payroll costs.

The final budget is due by the end of December.