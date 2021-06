A school is closing its doors for good in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board voted 7 to 2 late Monday night to close Bancroft Elementary.

The building on Albright Avenue is about 100 years old, and it's had its fair share of problems.

Four years ago, the building was closed because of an air quality problem.

Officials say fixing up the elementary school here in Scranton would have cost nearly $2 million.