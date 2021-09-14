Scranton's school board looking into payroll tax for 2022

Scranton's school board voted Monday night to possibly tax city businesses more.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Right now, Scranton businesses are taxed annually on how much money they make, but the school board is looking into a payroll tax for 2022.

If the change goes through, businesses would be taxed quarterly on their payroll costs.

Several business owners showed up to speak out against the tax.

Gerrity's owner Joe Fasula says right now, his two supermarkets pay $30,000 a year.

If the new plan is approved, he expects that number to quadruple to $24,000.

"So, this additional $93,000 is not something we can just offset to our customers. It's something we would have to absorb completely because we are surrounded by competition outside of the city of Scranton," said Fasula.