Controversy over bussing contracts in Scranton School District leads to changes

The controversy over bussing contracts in the Scranton School District has led to changes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The fallout from bussing contracts in the Scranton School District continues.

The Scranton School District's board of directors plans to vote on new legal representation next month.

In the meantime, attorney David Conn will serve as solicitor.

Solicitor John Audi is being replaced.

Audi came under fire after a county judge ordered the district's bus contract to be re-bid, saying the process was unfair.

