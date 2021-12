Tara Yanni was elected the new Scranton School Board President in a meeting on Monday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In a reorganization meeting Monday night for the Scranton School District, a new school board president was appointed.

Tara Yanni was elected the new Scranton School Board president, replacing Katy Gilmartin after two years.

This comes after a special meeting last week approving a new contract for teachers and paraprofessionals in the district.