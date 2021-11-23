Agreement reached in Scranton School District

After weeks of negotiations, a proposed agreement has been reached between the school board and the union in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Federation of Teachers has finalized a new contract with the Scranton School Board.

After striking for nearly three weeks, a tentative deal was reached on Friday.

Teachers voted to approve the pact Tuesday night, and the Board of Education will consider doing the same for another meeting set for November 30.

Students returned back to the classrooms on Monday and will have an extra 30 minutes added to the length of their school day to make up for time lost during the strike.