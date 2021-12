The agreement was reached in a meeting on Tuesday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board and the Scranton Federation of Teachers have come to an official agreement on a contract through 2023.

Additionally, Scranton students in grades K-12 will wear masks indoors; all indoor sporting events and extracurricular activities will require masks.

Athletes competing do not need a mask, but all coaches and fans do.

The mask mandate will be revisited at the next school board voting session in 2022.