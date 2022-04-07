Judge rules Scranton must rebid school bus contract

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District lost in court and must now go back to the drawing board to figure out who will bus students next school year.
A county judge criticized the board and administration for failing to be fair in awarding a new busing contract for the district.
When the district contracted with Krise Transportation earlier this year, another company filed a lawsuit, saying it was not given a fair shot.
The judge agreed, and now the district must solicit bids again.
The new bus contract is part of the Scranton School District's financial recovery plan with the state.
