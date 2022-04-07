x
Lackawanna County

Judge rules Scranton must rebid school bus contract

The Scranton School District did not act properly in awarding the first contract to Krise Transportation, according to a Lackawanna County judge.
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District lost in court and must now go back to the drawing board to figure out who will bus students next school year.

A county judge criticized the board and administration for failing to be fair in awarding a new busing contract for the district.

When the district contracted with Krise Transportation earlier this year, another company filed a lawsuit, saying it was not given a fair shot.

The judge agreed, and now the district must solicit bids again.

The new bus contract is part of the Scranton School District's financial recovery plan with the state.

