Lackawanna County

Scranton police name deadly shooting suspect

Three men are in custody, and police are searching for another after the deadly shooting on Mulberry Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three men are in custody, and police are searching for another after a deadly shooting.

David Deshler was shot in the head along Mulberry Street in March.

Investigators say David Gaskins, Noah Ortiz, and Jonathan Smith are all locked up in Lackawanna County.

Credit: WNEP
All three face homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide charges.

Officers are still searching for Travis Lanzo.

Investigators believe Lanzo is the one who pulled the trigger.

He's wanted on homicide and related charges.

Anyone with information on where he is should contact Scranton police at 570-348-4130.

