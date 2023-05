Part of the former Mattes & Mattes Law Office building along North Washington Avenue collapsed around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car was damaged after a part of a building collapsed in Scranton.

A piece of debris fell onto a parked car.

No one was hurt after the collapse in Scranton.