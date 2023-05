Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pen-Y-Bryn Drive in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A home was damaged by fire in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon.

Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. along Pen-Y-Bryn Drive in Scranton.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

Officials say one person was home at the time of the fire and got out safely.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.