Auxiliary Bishop John M. Dougherty remembered at Easter mass in Scranton

St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton hosted the Easter mass that celebrated the holy day along with honoring John M. Dougherty, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton hosted an Easter mass full of music from a small orchestra and a choir along with other catholic traditions on the holy day.

Nearly 100 people gathered at the church for its Easter Sunday mass with Bishop Joseph Bambera leading the hour-long service in Scranton.

And during the service, the bishop honored a former bishop who passed away on Saturday.

John M. Dougherty, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Scranton, died at his family's home in the city.

He was born and raised in Scranton and held many positions in the Catholic Diocese.

"He served as auxiliary bishop of the diocese of Scranton from 1995 to 2007. And passed away yesterday, just two weeks shy from his 90th birthday. May our risen Lord give him the rest he so graciously deserves," said Bishop Bambera, Diocese of Scranton.

The funeral for John M. Dougherty will be on April 26 at St. Peters Cathedral in Scranton.