Good Friday cross walk in Montrose

MONTROSE, Pa. — After a hiatus due to COVID, a Good Friday tradition returned to Susquehanna County on Friday.

A Good Friday cross walk stepped off at noon from the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Montrose.

Those who took part say this is a very special time of year for Christians.

They were happy to spend it walking here, together.

"It's important for us as Christians to mark this day which is the day of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and we want to be a part of this experience together and get a sense of what it feels like to have been there," said Douglas Sivers, Montrose.

The crowd of worshippers marched past several churches in their community before reaching the First Presbyterian Church in Montrose.