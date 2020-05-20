x
Jail time for former Lackawanna County Prison worker

Samanthan Heinrich pleaded guilty in February.
SCRANTON, Pa. — A former counselor was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the sex abuse scandal at the Lackawanna County Prison.

Samantha Heinrich, 36, of Sweet Valley, was sentenced to 3 to 18 months in jail.

In February, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Two male inmates accused her of propositioning them and engaging in sex acts with them at the prison.

At the time, Heinrich's job was to help inmates with paperwork, phone calls, and arrange attorney meetings.

She is no longer a Lackawanna County employee.

