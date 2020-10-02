x
Former prison counselor pleads guilty in connection with sex abuse scandal

She was accused of propositioning and engaging male inmates with sex acts.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A former counselor pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges in connection with the sex abuse scandal at the Lackawanna County Prison.

Samantha Heinrich, of Sweet Valley, was charged in 2019 following a grand jury investigation.

Two male inmates accused her of propositioning them and engaging in sex acts with them at the prison.

At the time, Heinrich's job was to help inmates with paperwork, phone calls and arrange attorney meetings.

She is no longer a Lackawanna County employee.

