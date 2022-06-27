New safe transfer zone in Dunmore

The zone is meant to take the stress out of meeting someone you don't know after buying something online.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Just off south Blakely Street in front of the Dunmore Police Station are two new parking spots that are meant to serve as a new safe space.

"Safe transfer zone is basically a place two people can exchange goods, or if you're in a family civil matter and you need a safe place to either have a child transfer or something like that, you can meet here," said Dunmore Mayor, Max Conway.

Conway spoke about how he wanted to create a place where people could feel safe when exchanging things bought online through sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

Just knowing that if there ever is a problem the police are literally feet away from here and everything is well lit," said Conway. "There's video cameras recording at all times and there's always people around here."

As more people look to buy and sell online, residents of the borough of Dunmore say this safety zone will come in handy.

" I think it's a wonderful idea," said Beth Annzero, owner of The Wonderstone Gallery in Dunmore.

"I think it's good cause so many people are buying things from Facebook Marketplace or from anywhere else online and you never know who you're meeting up with these days," said Annzero.

Annzero also sees this new safety transfer zone as an opportunity for more people to get to know their local law enforcement.

“Police so often are just driving by and they're not people that we know from day to day so it gives us an opportunity to get to know them as well," Annzero said.