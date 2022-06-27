Sheetz lowers price of Unleaded 88, E85 gas to below $4.00 through July 4 holiday

Sheetz is easing pain at the pump by lowering the price of gas for a limited time through the July 4 holiday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Folks struggling to pay for gas might want to stop at a Sheetz.

The convenience store chain is easing the pain at the pump immediately.

From now through the July 4 holiday travel season a gallon of Unleaded 88 will cost you $3.99 and E85 Flex Fuel is $3.49.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in car models 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for 'flexible fuel vehicles' or FFVs.

When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles.

