Century-old hardware store in the Poconos being sold

Blue Ridge Lumber from New Jersey bought Cramer's Home Centers and will transition the business to the new company next week.

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — David Parker has worked at Cramer's Home Centers in Pocono Summit for the past 27 years, but he's getting ready to close the business his great-grandfather started in 1915.

He reflected on his time working for the company he grew up around.

"It's neat for sure, and I just expressed that in a post the other day, driving the delivery truck through the same areas he traveled," said David Parker, the manager at the Pocono Summit location.

Cramer's was bought by Blue Ridge Lumber, a family-owned and operated building supplier based in New Jersey.

Greg Ackerson owns the company. He says they will continue serving the community.

"Pocono Summit will probably be more contractor-oriented. Both showrooms will probably be reduced in size a little bit and updated, nicer kitchen displays, probably will be carpeted — better counter experience when you come in," said Ackerson.

The decision to sell wasn't an easy one, but the Cramer family says it's time to move on.

"Recently, we have another owner that's retiring," Parker said. "It seemed like a good time to sell, and the market's good right now, and Blue Ridge is interested, so it's a good time to make the sale."

While the name at Cramer's will change come next week, almost all the employees who work here won't. Blue Ridge Lumber has extended an offer to almost all of the employees who have worked here for years.

Local customers like Calvin Lane from Tobyhanna say they'll miss Cramer's.

"They're helpful. They're friendly. They have what I need. They have the little stuff. I mean you can buy the big stuff anywhere. It's when it comes to buying the little stuff that's where the local hardware stores have it all over the big-box stores," said Lane.

Parker says he's grateful to all the people who supported the business over the years.

He told us what he'll miss the most.

"The customers, the people. The employees," Parker said. I mean I'll still be in the area so if I need things, I'll have a place to come get them, but I always loved helping people and this business allowed me to do that."