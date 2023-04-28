Remembering Sister Angela

On the fifth anniversary of a deadly domestic situation, her IHM sisters and friends are fondly recalling Sister Angela Miller.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Friday marks five years since the start of a mystery that still haunts many in Scranton.

On this day in 2018, Sister Angela Miller, IHM, was murdered in Scranton's west side.

Her sisters with the Immaculate Heart of Mary paid tribute to her on social media.

Sister Angela is believed to have been killed by her nephew Alan Smith who, when served with a protection order, set his home on fire. Alan Smith and Rosemary Smith, Angela's sister, both died.

Sister Angela lived on the other side of the duplex.

Community members searched parts of Scranton for weeks after the deadly standoff.

Sister Angela Miller was officially declared dead in 2021. Her body has never been found.

Today we, Sisters of IHM, remember the fifth anniversary of the death of our beloved Sister Angela Miller, IHM. Sister... Posted by Sisters of IHM on Friday, April 28, 2023