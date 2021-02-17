x
Lackawanna County

Missing nun from Scranton declared dead

Police believe Sister Angela Miller was killed by her nephew, Alan Smith, in April 2018.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nearly three years after she went missing, a nun from Scranton has now been officially declared dead.

Police believe Sister Angela Miller was killed by her nephew, Alan Smith, in April 2018.

Smith's body and the body of his mother Rosemary were both recovered after a fiery standoff with police.

But Sister Angela's body has never been found.

The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary had asked for the death decree in order to close sister angela's estate and provide closure for her family. 

