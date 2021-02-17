Missing nun from Scranton declared dead

Police believe Sister Angela Miller was killed by her nephew, Alan Smith, in April 2018.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nearly three years after she went missing, a nun from Scranton has now been officially declared dead.

Smith's body and the body of his mother Rosemary were both recovered after a fiery standoff with police.

But Sister Angela's body has never been found.