'Race Under the Roof' indoor triathlon held in Lackawanna County

The triathlon raises money for the Pacers Aquatic Club, a parent-run, nonprofit competitive swim club.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Competing in a triathlon in the middle of winter might not sound too appealing, but one in Lackawanna County drew a big crowd.

"Race Under the Roof" is an indoor, family-friendly triathlon that takes place at Marywood University.

It's a triathlon that your 5-year-old or 75-year-old family member can both participate in.

"The people coming out today are supporting our team financially through sponsorship and fundraising. And we wouldn't be able to maintain our club and organization if it weren't for their help and support," said Betheny Cholish, Head Coach and CEO of Pacers Aquatic Club.

The event includes a 10-minute swim, 25-minute bike, and 20-minute run/walk.