The tree is open to the public during regular business hours at Marywood University.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Marywood University's annual Christmas tree lighting drew its usual big crowd to the school in Lackawanna County.

Folks counted down the seconds until the tree illuminated the night.

Student musicians played the songs of the season as the switch was flipped to light the tree inside the rotunda of Marywood's Liberal Arts Center.

