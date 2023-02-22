Race Under the Roof taking place this Sunday

A triathlon during the winter might not sound appealing, but this one in Lackawanna County draws a big crowd. Why? Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington explains.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It's a triathlon that your 5-year-old or 75-year-old family member can both participate in. It's for your friend who's a hardcore athlete or your friend who prefers a leisurely stroll to a run.

"Race Under the Roof" is an indoor, family-friendly triathlon taking place this Sunday.

Race director Brendan Wilson explains how it works:

"It's a 10-minute swim. You do as many laps as you can in that 10 minutes; you could do 2 or 100. You move on to the bike, and it's a 25-minute bike ride, and then from there, a quick walk down the hallway, and you have a 20-minute run, walk, whatever you got to do to get through it."

Here's how 11-year-old Addison Mina plans to get through it.

"Eat a big breakfast, do the best I can, and have fun!"

She's a member of the Pacers Aquatic Club. Race Under the Roof is a fundraiser for the parent-run, nonprofit competitive swim club.

"To help offset some of our operating costs, to provide scholarship to help these swimmers further themselves into their championship season, which we're coming into in this point in the year," said head coach Betheny Cholish.

That includes swimmers like last year's triathlon winner — 17-year-old Adrian Agnello, who has big plans for after high school.

"My plan is to swim and to study something in the medical field to become an anesthesiologist."

For members of this swim club, Race Under The Roof might serve as a warm-up for a more intense race, like the half Iron Man Madalyn Borders is training for.

"This is definitely a lot more family-oriented and a lot less pressure."

"We have a lot of different groups that come out, and it's great to see families as well," Wilson said. "We have a group from Wilkes-Barre, a bunch of women that come together and take up a heat. We have some Cross Fitters from the gym that come in."

You can register as an individual or a team.

Some spots are still available for Sunday's all-day event at Marywood University.