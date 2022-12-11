Marywood University hosts teachers conference

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Teach Committee for the PA Chapter of National Network State Teachers of the Year hosted the conference at the McGowan building on the Scranton campus.

"It is such a rewarding profession, it is awesome, and it's forever changing. And we really like to have these creative and engaging teachers, and we want to show them how to do that. We want them to get excited, like, hey, I can be a teacher, and I can make a difference with a child," said Colleen Reiner, NSTOY-PA Chairperson.