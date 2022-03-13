Purim celebration in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — More celebrating took place in Lackawanna County on Sunday for the Jewish holiday of Purim.
The Jewish Community Center in Scranton played host to a carnival-style celebration for the holiday.
Folks were happy to be back together for fun, but for some important teachings as well.
"It's so great for us to be able to share this with the community. Because this offers not only an opportunity for a lot of fun and celebration but also a chance to educate and share a little bit about the history of the Jewish people," said Dan Cardonick, Executive Director, JCC of Scranton.
The fun and educational experience included games, a costume contest, arts and crafts, and more in Lackawanna County.
