Pipe and drum band happy to return to Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Ceol Mor pipe and drum band performed before the parade at the River Grille in Plains Township.
The band has been together since 1996 and was happy to be back in action after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic.
"Yes, yes, we did have quite a quiet year I guess was 2020 was kind of our last hurrah and then everything shut down and 2021 was really quiet. We had kind of a sabbatical. So we lost to learn and shake the dust off but we're glad to be out and about," said Kat Judge, Pipe Sgt. Ceol Mor pipe and drum band.
After the band performed at the River Grille and then the parade, it continued to shake off that dust performing at other restaurants in Wilkes-Barre.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.