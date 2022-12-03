Wilkes-Barre ready for St. Patrick's parade

While Scranton postponed its St. Patrick's Day parade, Wilkes-Barre is excited to sham'rock' the streets with a parade Sunday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Works has worked all day to clear the snow for the 42nd Annual St. Patrick's parade.

Its been two years since the city hosted the parade in March, and restaurants like Rodano's on Public Square are excited to serve all the parade-goers.

"I actually worked the halfway to St. Patrick's Day in September and it was so dead. And we were so ready to go," said Karissa Kross, Rodano's Server.

Customers are excited to have a St. Patrick's parade back as well.

Newswatch 16 found people who drove hours to get to the city in time for the parade.

"I had to drive from New York and the storm was going right towards where I live so there wasn't really a good time for me to come here today. So I had to brave it basically and then I got stuck behind a tractor-trailer across all of 84," said Kandice Law, Carmel, NY.

And locals like the Manleys are ready to put on their green to line up along South Main Street.

"And this will be the first year I'm not in the parade so it will be interesting to see it as a bystander. Hopefully, I don't start dancing," said Bridget Manley, Kingston.

Bridget Manley says St. Patrick's Day is her favorite holiday, so much that she made it the theme of her bridal shower, and her family looks forward to the parade every year.

"I like meeting the locals. When you're around you meet a ton of people. People usually hand you free shots or like candy. It's usually a ton of fun just teaching people how to dance. I love everything about it, it's great," said Bridget Manley.