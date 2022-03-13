Irish women's breakfast held in Pittston

The Greater Pittston's 'Friendly Sons of St. Patrick' held the event.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A special celebration took place before the parade in Luzerne County on Sunday.

The Greater Pittston's 'Friendly Sons of St. Patrick' held its annual Irish Women's Breakfast.

The sold out event also recognized its very first 'Irish Woman of The Year' as Joan McFadden.

"It's an event where we are able to recognize the women most important to us in our lives. Especially as we approach St. Patrick's Day. A lot of effort goes into our organization, dedicated to service, stewardship, and scholarship," said Shawn Brogan, Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Greater Pittston President.

"St. Patrick's Day is one of my favorite holidays of the year," said Emma Jordan, West Pittston.

"I'm thrilled with it. But there's many ladies in this room that deserve it also. But I'm just so happy that they picked me. And I will treasure it forever," said Joan McFadden when asked how she felt winning the award.

The organization says McFadden was born and raised in Pittston, a nurse supervisor, and a volunteer of multiple events within the Pittston community.