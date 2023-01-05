Police: Change needed along Birney Avenue after pedestrian killed

A woman was killed when she was hit by two cars as she tried to cross Birney Avenue in Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic Police are looking for change along one of the busiest sections of Birney Avenue.

It's a stretch lined by businesses on both sides, but a stretch that police say is poorly lit.

"The roadway is dark in that area, from the 3900 block to the 4100 block of Birney Avenue," explained Captain Thomas McGovern, Moosic Police.

Wednesday night, a woman was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road in that area.

Moosic police say there were several similar incidents last year, including three that were deadly.

Captain McGovern doesn't want to see the same thing this year.

"We believe that the roadway in this area needs to have a lighting issue addressed or some type of traffic study to see what could be done to protect against these fatalities and protect the pedestrians," Captain McGovern said.

People we spoke with, like Patrick Wilgus of Moosic, say whether you're walking or driving along Birney Avenue, it's still a dangerous place to be.

"You can just hear the cars zipping by just zipping you feel the wind just blowing at you it's crazy," Wilgus said.

Wilgus walks up and down this stretch of Birney Avenue and sees others do it too.

"People that are struggling living at hotels, they're just trying to get to their daily jobs, I was in that predicament a few years ago, and it's a struggle, it's a busy road, especially at nighttime," Wilgus added.

Marisa Moore says you're always taking a chance crossing the road, saying something needs to be done.

"I seen some of the people that get hit, and I knew the one, and I really think they should put the crosswalks and put more lights so it's safe here so that people can feel safe," Moore said.

Living just a few blocks away from where last night's crash happened, Barbra Clewell says this stretch of road has always been too dark.

"Definitely, they need more lights, and a crosswalk wouldn't be a bad idea at certain points because it's highway, and people travel fast," Clewell said.

Moosic police tell us that because Birney Avenue is a state route, the borough and PennDOT will have to work together to find ways to make this stretch of Birney Avenue safer.