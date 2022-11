One person is dead after a crash near Carbondale Thursday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County.

It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday

State police tell us a woman was walking on the road when she was hit.

She died at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Pedestrian hit & killed earlier this morning right across the street from the Sheetz in Carbdonale Twp. State troopers just left, confirmed this was not a hit & run. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/oaYqeyPfXM — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) November 17, 2022