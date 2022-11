The coroner says the man died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Columbia County.

The coroner says Richard Tse from Easton died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11.

Crews worked to rescue him, and he was transferred to Geisinger Danville, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say the weather conditions caused the crash.