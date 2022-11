The wild wreck happened near Tunkhannock Wednesday morning.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A car ended up on the roof of a house after a crash in Wyoming County.

That crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 307 in Tunkhannock Township, near Tunkhannock.

One person was involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Officials say the cause of the wreck is under investigation, but speed was a contributing factor.

