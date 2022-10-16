Dogs train to retrieve ducks in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It was the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever Club USA National Specialty.
People travel far and wide for this national event that travels to different states each year.
This was the first time Decoverly Kennels in Falls Township hosted an event of this scale.
"It's very important to us because, as breeders, we now get to see dogs from all over the world. And that gives us a better opportunity to see what is the health of our breed. Are we going in the right direction," said Francine Kaplan, Region 7 Director, Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever Club.
There were 45 dogs and their owners training in Wyoming County.
