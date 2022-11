A 20-year-old woman is dead after a crash Tuesday in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County just released information late Wednesday night about a deadly crash Tuesday.

Troopers say a car pulled into the path of a dump truck on Route 507 in Dreher Township, near the Pike County line outside of Newfoundland.

Investigators say a 20-year-old woman from Lakeville is dead.

Her name is not yet known.

No charges have been filed after that deadly wreck in Wayne County.