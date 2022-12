The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard Southbound between Coal Street and Wegmans.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard between Coal Street and Wegmans was closed for a time Tuesday evening because of the crash.

Police say the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

That road is back open Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township.