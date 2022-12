Ethan Riggs is facing aggravated assault and related charges after police say he assaulted a 1-year-old.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Wayne County accused of assaulting an infant.

According to the district attorney, a 1-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the little boy was found unresponsive.

Doctors say the boy suffered a brain bleed caused by a strong blow to the head.

Ethan Riggs admitted to troopers that he pushed the child.

Riggs is facing aggravated assault and related charges in Wayne County.