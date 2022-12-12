Former Exeter police officer agrees to plea deal

Len Galli entered a plea deal Monday after he was caught trying to solicit sex from a teenager.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EXETER, Pa. — Former Exeter police officer Len Galli was charged last year after an undercover detective posing as a minor was contacted by Galli on the dating app Grindr.

When he showed up to meet the teen, he was approached by police.

On Monday, Galli pleaded guilty to attempted statutory sexual assault and related offenses.

This isn't the first time Galli found himself in hot water, he was fired by Exeter Police in 2014 for using his work computer to look at porn.

He was given his job back after an arbitrator ruled in his favor, only to be fired again in 2017.

Galli will be sentenced next year.