Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles in Lackawanna County

Moosic police say the woman was crossing Birney Avenue after leaving Gerrity's Supermarket when she was hit by two vehicles.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit while crossing a busy road in Lackawanna County.

Moosic police say the 56-year-old was crossing Birney Avenue after leaving Gerrity's Supermarket Wednesday evening, and that's when she was hit by two vehicles.

Both drivers remained on the scene.

Police say they don't expect charges after deadly pedestrian accident.

