The deadly wreck happened Monday night in Columbia County.

BENTON, Pa. — A woman checking her mail died after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia County.

it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday on Route 487 near Benton.

The Columbia County coroner says Jamie Rankin, 49, was checking her mailbox when she crossed Route 487 to return to her home and was hit by an SUV.

Authorities said Rankin died at the scene.