PNC Field opens at full capacity for RailRiders game

MOOSIC, Pa. — Tuesday night was the first night PNC Field in Moosic opened at full capacity for a RailRiders game.
Baseball fans are happy to be back.
"I think it's great that we have an opportunity after all this time to get back to something that feels normal even though it's not quite normal," said Anne McCausland from Lake Wallenpaupack. "But we're still out here. We have food and drinks, family fun and we have our masks off, and we're vaccinated."
The RailRiders played the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.
They lost 5 to 2 here in Lackawanna County.